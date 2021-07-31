Sheffield United Transfer News: Sander Berge still wanted, Jebbison targeted by Sunderland; Latest on Derby, Nottingham Forest, West Brom
Napoli remain keen on signing Sander Berge from Sheffield United this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport – but have already prepared a list of alternative names in case they cannot land the Norwegian midfielder.
Berge made his first appearance of pre-season in United’s final friendly against Doncaster Rovers in midweek, impressing throughout his 45-minute cameo and helping to set up Lys Mousset’s goal.
The Norwegian, formerly United’s record signing, had been widely expected to head the list of departures from Bramall Lane this summer following United’s relegation last season.
But he remains a Blade for now and another possible destination, Arsenal, may decide against formalising their interest if Granit Xhaka is, as expected, offered a new deal to stay at the Emirates.
Here’s a round-up of today’s Championship transfer rumours, including a player linked with the Blades ahead of the new season, which kicks off a week today at home to Birmingham City…