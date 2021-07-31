Berge made his first appearance of pre-season in United’s final friendly against Doncaster Rovers in midweek, impressing throughout his 45-minute cameo and helping to set up Lys Mousset’s goal.

The Norwegian, formerly United’s record signing, had been widely expected to head the list of departures from Bramall Lane this summer following United’s relegation last season.

But he remains a Blade for now and another possible destination, Arsenal, may decide against formalising their interest if Granit Xhaka is, as expected, offered a new deal to stay at the Emirates.

Here’s a round-up of today’s Championship transfer rumours, including a player linked with the Blades ahead of the new season, which kicks off a week today at home to Birmingham City…

1. 1 West Brom are close to a breakthrough in the race to sign former Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach, after he left Hillsborough following the Owls’ relegation to League One. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. 2 Bobby Duncan’s planned move from Derby County to Danish club Vejle has collapsed late on, and the 19-year-old striker will head back to Derby County. (Football Insider) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. 3 Napoli remain keen on signing Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, but have drawn up a list of alternatives should they fail to land the midfielder this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport) Photo: Simon Bellis Buy photo

4. 4 Birmingham City look to miss out on the loan signing of Manchester City hot-shot Liam Delap – the son of former Stoke man Rory – with the Potters reportedly in the driving seat to get the move done. (Football League World) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo