Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison watches Sunderland friendly as talk of exit intensifies

The League One giants are one of a number of clubs to have expressed an interest on signing Jebbison on loan after he made his breakthrough in the Premier League last season, scoring on his full debut at Everton.

The 18-year-old, who was born in Canada but has represented England at youth level, appeared in United’s latest pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with United boasting an embarrassment of riches in attack, Jebbison is expected to be allowed out on loan to further his development this season.

New boss Slavisa Jokanović has senior strikers Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Oli Burke, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick to choose from, while the likes of Jebbison, Tyler Smith and Luke Freeman have also played their part in pre-season.