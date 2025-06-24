Sheffield United have shown an interest in signing Preston striker Emil Riis on a free transfer when his contract ends at the end of June

The Blades are looking to add to their forward line this summer and the in-demand Danish striker is high on the list of many Championship clubs, as reported by SportsBoom.

The 27-year-old striker showed he is capable of scoring regularly at Championship level with 12 goals in 45 appearances for Preston North End, but has been released by former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and is looking for a new club.

Sheffield United’s top goal scorer last season, Tyrese Campbell who netted 11, was outscored by Riis last season, and the Dane would add some much-needed firepower to a Blades attack which sat fourth in the table for goals scored.

Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Coventry City are also keen on signing Riis, who has represented Denmark at youth level and was called up to the senior national team in 2021.

Riis spent five years at Deepdale and managed 16 goals in his second season and has not reached the same heights since, scoring 23 in the three seasons after combined. But his goals helped keep Preston’s Championship status safe last season after a significant relegation battle, finishing only one point above the drop zone.