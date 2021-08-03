Sheffield United transfer news: Blades set to swoop for £6m Serie A midfielder, Nottingham Forest eye ex-Brentford starlet
Sheffield United are less than a week a way from kicking off the new season, and will look to get things off to a flyer with a win against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.
The Blades' opponents have endured a tough pre-season, culminating in a 4-0 hammering to local rivals West Brom last weekend, and United will be looking to capitalise on their misfortunes and claim victory this weekend.
Meanwhile, Blades man Luke Freeman has been reflecting on a tough spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, where he spent much of his time on the sidelines with injury. The United midfielder revealed: “It was very frustrating. I had surgery and got back and didn't feel right.
“The scans were saying I was fine but I wasn't and it was only when they opened me up again that they saw that it wasn't.
“Then it was back to the drawing board and another few months out. So it was very frustrating because it almost looks like you're lying, saying you're not fit and nothing's showing up on the scan. I wondered: ‘What's going on?’”
He continued: “I'm happy I got to the bottom of it because I was losing my marbles. I was thinking: ‘Have I gone soft or what?’ I knew it wasn't right and it was proved.
“It was very frustrating when it was supposed to be a quick six-week injury and ended up being five or six months. It wasn’t ideal.
“I know my own body and picked up another little injury at the back of the season which set me back another two months, so it's been a frustrating year. But all players go through it. It's about bouncing back from that and going again.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…