Sheffield United transfer news: Blades in £5m transfer battle for ex-Derby County man, Swansea eye striker

Sheffield United transfer news

Meanwhile, the club got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start on Saturday, claiming a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar National League side Europa Point, with John Egan, Lys Mousset and Tyler Smith providing the goals for Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter from around the division as clubs looks to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign, in the knowledge that a slow start could prove disastrous for their season goals.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Sheffield United and general Championship transfer news and gossip from around the web:

West Brom are looking to sign loan man Mbaye Diagne a permanent signing, following his loan spell at the Hawthorns last season. The Baggies are believed to have made a bid in the region of €5m to sign the Galatasaray striker. (Football League World)

Spurs are said to have set an asking price of £5m for their defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, amid interest from the likes of Cardiff City and Fulham. The USA international has spent almost his entire career on loan in the second tier, featuring for the likes of Luton Town, Stoke City, Sheffield United and Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with moves for both Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Swansea City midfielder George Byers. It is believed the Owls are looking to sign the former on loan, and the latter on a permanent deal. (The Sun)

Sheffield United and West Brom look to be the front-runners in the race to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke on loan. The former Portmouth star, who spent last season out on loan with Derby County, is likely to cost around £5m. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough and Swansea City are both looking to sign ex-Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou. The 28-year-old, who was released by the Robins at the end of last season, reached double figures in the scoring charts in all of his four seasons playing at Ashton Gate. (Football Insider)

Reading look to be close to signing ex-West Brom ace Kyle Edwards, after the player featured during a pre-season game for the Royals on Saturday. He was released by the Baggie at the end of last season, and has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic. (Football League World)

Southampton could beat West Ham to the signing of in-demand striker Adam Armstrong, if they offer Blackburn Rovers forward Michael Obafemi, in a player plus cash deal. The Saints' £8m valuation of Armstrong is far off Blackburn's current £25m asking price. (The Sun)