LiveSheffield United 3 Europa Point 0: Slavisa Jokanovic gets off to winning start as Blades boss in first friendly
Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United reign got off to a winning start tonight in the Blades’ first pre-season game against Europa Point.
Goals from John Egan, Lys Mousset and Tyler Smith sealed victory for the Blades who made 11 changes at half-time to give a number of their young stars a run-out.
It was also be the first time the Blades wore their new black and silver away strip, which is made by Adidas and was released earlier this week – to a great reception from the majority of Blades fans.
This is how the action unfolded.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Sheffield United v Europa Point LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 19:52
That’s full time
and the Blades run out 3-0 winners - it could have been a lot more but it’s more about minutes in legs at this stage than the scoreline. The Blades made a shedload of changes, incuding 11 at half-time, but their intensity did not drop and if anything, increased in the second half as Slav’s young Blades looked to impress the new manager. Thanks for joining us and be sure to check out The Star’s website for a full match report and reaction from Jokanovic after his first game in charge
Should be 4-0
as Smith wastes a good opening as the ball bounced into his path in the box - it came from a good pass over the top from Baldock for Freeman, his cross was deflected into Smith’s path but he could only poke it over the bar
Seriki wins a corner
as his cross from the right is deflected behind, he’s made a real impression in this second half down the right hand side and might be a player to watch in the future after making his senior debut last season
Jebbison almost burgles a goal
as he challenges a Point defender who was going towards his own goal, the ball rolled dangerously close to going over the line before the goalkeeper stopped it and the whistle was blown anyway so it wouldn’t have counted
Jebbison forces a corner
after barrelling through the Point defence into the area, the defenders seemed scared to get near him before his left-footed effort was deflected for a corner from which Point cleared the ball off the line for the second time in this game
Freeman’s corner goes
all the way through as Gordon and Lopata both rise in the middle, either of them looked like they would have a free header but it goes all the way through and bounces out for a goal kick
Blades sub
has seen Brunt go off for Broadbent as Seriki forces the goalkeeper into a smart save at his near post after going round his man - it looked like the ‘keeper had got a touch but a goal kick has been given
Back underway
and United are back in the groove straightaway, almost going ahead when Lowe got on the end of Baldock’s cross at the back stick and was denied well by the Point goalkeeper
And that’s drinks
as both sets of players enjoy a well-earned drink in the searing Spanish sun, halfway through the second half
Freeman looks to pick
out the run of Slater in behind, but his pass is too heavy and the chance goes begging
Chance for 4-0
as United take advantage of some sloppy play at the back from Europa, Freeman looks to skip around his man and onto his left foot but his shot is blocked
3-0 Blades
and Smith eventually gets his goal, finishing confidently into the far corner after great work from Max Lowe to skip around his man and then find Smith with a lovely clipped pass inside - just before the hour mark and the Blades are three to the good
Baldock’s ball over the top
looks to pick out the run of Smith, but the Europa goalkeeper is quick off his line to gather as the young Blade looked to capitalise
Chance for Lopata
as the corner from the Blades left comes all the way across to him in the middle when it looked like it would be cut out, the centre-half swings a leg at it but can’t test the Point goalkeeper
Blades seeing plenty of the ball
now as the opposition begin to tire, Zak Brunt is heavily involved in midfield after Dan Jebbison had a snapshot blocked