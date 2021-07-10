and the Blades run out 3-0 winners - it could have been a lot more but it’s more about minutes in legs at this stage than the scoreline. The Blades made a shedload of changes, incuding 11 at half-time, but their intensity did not drop and if anything, increased in the second half as Slav’s young Blades looked to impress the new manager. Thanks for joining us and be sure to check out The Star’s website for a full match report and reaction from Jokanovic after his first game in charge