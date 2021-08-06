Sheffield United transfer news: Blades gear up for double transfer raid, Crystal Palace tipped to beat Norwich to lethal striker

The Blades are yet to make a single signing so far this summer, but they'll be confident of getting some fresh faces in before the window closes at the end of this month.

This weekend, many United fans will be returning to the ground for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic saw games played behind closed doors for an extended period of time, and skipper Billy Sharp has been reflecting on the importance of having supporters back in the stadium giving their backing to the team.

Sharp contended: “The fans make football. It's been a tough 18 months or so for the club and the fans.

“One thing I've missed is coming out in the warm-up to fans. Then moments before the game, when you're in the tunnel and especially at [Bramall Lane] - it's special.

“I get excited for every season but this one especially because it's back to normal, if you like, and hopefully it stays that way. We went 1-0 down a lot last season and couldn't really get out of a rut. I'm sure it would have been a lot different had we had our fans behind us.

“But then on the flip-side when we go 1-0 up, especially here, with the fans behind us - we feel invincible. That's what we want it to be like again.”

