Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Everton told to go for Blades star, Leeds United kid joins Nottingham Forest, Derby County struggling, QPR dealt blow
Sheffield United’s new manager is still running his eye over his new squad ahead of the Championship season.
The Blades are currently in Spain as part of their pre-season preparations, with Jokanovic vowing to give every player the opportunity to impress before deciding where his priorities lie in the transfer market.
That’s why at the minute, any transfer news or rumours revolve around potential outgoings, with Aaron Ramdale and Sander Berge at the top of the lost of players wanted.
Both of those are expected to be long drawn out sagas with Berge the most likely to leave, though United are holding out for as much as they can get for the Norway international.
Jack O'Connell: The big dilemma facing Sheffield United and Slavisa Jokanovic as fans wait for a detailed update on defender's injury situation
Elsewhere in the Championship, things are moving along in terms of ins and outs but you have the feeling that this is going to be one of those seasons where there is a lot of business done right at the end of the summer transfer window.
Here’s a round-up of the news and rumours involving the Blades and the rest of the Championship.