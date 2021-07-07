The Blades are currently in Spain as part of their pre-season preparations, with Jokanovic vowing to give every player the opportunity to impress before deciding where his priorities lie in the transfer market.

That’s why at the minute, any transfer news or rumours revolve around potential outgoings, with Aaron Ramdale and Sander Berge at the top of the lost of players wanted.

Both of those are expected to be long drawn out sagas with Berge the most likely to leave, though United are holding out for as much as they can get for the Norway international.

Elsewhere in the Championship, things are moving along in terms of ins and outs but you have the feeling that this is going to be one of those seasons where there is a lot of business done right at the end of the summer transfer window.

Here’s a round-up of the news and rumours involving the Blades and the rest of the Championship.

1. Rooney's battle to strengthen Wayne Rooney says he has been working hard to try and strengthen his Derby County squad but is obviously finsing it dfficult with the club under an embargo. He said: "Unfortunately, at the minute, I'm not in a position to finalise (signings), but hopefully in the near future I'll be able to." Derby have ex-Blades Rchard Stearman and Phil Jagielka training with them. (Derbyshire Live)

2. Reading star on the move Crystal Palace are in talks with Reading over an £8million deal for attacking midfielder Michael Olise, with new Palace boss Patrick Viera set to make the player his first signing. (MailOnline)

3. Parker firm on out-of-contract duo AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker says out-of-contract Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas could remain at the Vitality next season. The players are now officially free agents, with their deals expiring at the end of last month.

4. Cardiff City join race for Celina Bersant Celina has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and The Mirror are reporting that Cardiff City have joined the race for the Dijon star who has already been the reported subject of interest from Hull City, Ipswich and Coventry.