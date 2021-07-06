New manager Slavisa Jokanovic and his squad were scheduled to fly to the continent this morning - with members of United’s backroom and support staff understood to have travelled over the weekend in order to lay the groundwork for their arrival.

The truncated trip replaces the visit to the Algarve Bramall Lane’s hierarchy officially shelved 24 hours before Jokanovic’s unveiling on Friday. That decision was taken when Portugal was removed from the UK’s green list of countries deemed as being low risk destinations in the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19. It meant several of those scheduled to accompany United to Vale de Lobo, where they had arranged to stay before facing Braga in a friendly, would have been forced to isolate on their return to England. Given their age, few if any of Jokanovic’s players are likely to have received two vaccination injections either - something which complicated matters still further and ultimately prompted the cancellation.