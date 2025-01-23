Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Blades transfers news from Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are interested in signing QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, according to a report.

Football League World say that the Blades are eyeing up a move for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international. He is out of contract at the end of the season, which could make the Hoops consider selling him should they receive a satisfactory offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new centre-back appears to be the next thing on the agenda for Sheffield United after they bolstered their attack. Ben Brereton Diaz was confirmed this week, and Tom Cannon is expected to follow shortly, with the hope he will be available to play against Hull City.

In late December, United were dealt with the news that Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar would be out for the season. The Australian international snapped his achilles tendon on Boxing Day, and returned to the Foxes for treatment.

Jimmy Dunne is reportedly wanted by Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Jimmy Dunne profiled

Dunne has appeared in all 28 of QPR's matches this season, and is a goal-scoring defender. The 27-year-old has four goals and one assist this term, operating both as a right-back and a centre-half.

Standing at six foot and two inches, Dunne has 135 games of Championship football under his belt. He joined the Hoops from Burnley in 2021, and had loans at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland, and Fleetwood Town before landing on his feet at Loftus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Souza is a target for Palmerias in Brazil. | Getty Images

Vinicius Souza eyed for Palmeiras move

Midfielder Vinicius Souza is being linked with a move to Palmerias, who are in the top-flight of Brazilian football. ESPN in Brazil are reporting that the side currently in second in the Campeonato Paulista, want to sign him during the winter transfer window.

Leonardo Holanda, an employee for Palmeiras is reportedly in England to try and advance negotiations. They say that the Blades are asking for a 'high price' though no fee is mentioned.

Other teams are also chasing his signature, and currently United’s valuation of the player is beyond what the Brazilian outfit can afford to sign him permanently. Palmerias, who were crowned champions last season would want to sign him on a loan deal, as they look towards this summers FIFA Club World Cup.

Souza's club career began in Brazil, playing eight games for Flamengo, but for the most part he's been in Europe. Belgian side Lommel signed him for €2.5 million, and there were loan spells at Mechelen, and also Espanyol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vini Souza has been in England since August 2023, and he's under contract until 2027. In the summer, it was reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon that the Blades want at least £30m. Reports in Brazil last year claimed that a £15m bid from Fulham was rejected for Souza.

This season, Souza has played 20 games in all competitions. He's been afforded the captains armband in five league matches, but he's not played since Boxing Day after suffering an injury. He is in contention to make a return for United's next match when they host Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday (January 24).