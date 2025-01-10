Sheffield United transfer gossip - 'Advanced talks' and Chris Wilder admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer news and rumours during the winter window

Sheffield United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Cardiff City and now their sole focus is the Championship.

January is a disjointed month, with the hangover of the festive period and then some cup matches scheduled in between. It's also a month where the transfer window is open again.

Unlike the summer, where most business is done before competitive football gets underway, this month teams have to get through playing competitive games whilst also thinking about transfers.

United next play on Saturday, January 18, against Norwich City. It was hoped that a signing would be through the door early next week to help give them the best preparation for the game against the Canaries.

"We've been talking the last 48 hours continually, working and trying to progress deals through," admitted manager Wilder to The Star.

"I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."

Hamza Choudhury is reportedly in advanced talks with Sheffield United. Ben Brereton-Diaz is also a top target for the Blades. Chris Wilder likened the chase to a 'poker' game. | Alex Pantling, Richard Pelham and Paul Harding/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s targets

In his post-match interview following the defeat to Cardiff, manager Chris Wilder said their quest for new signings was like a 'game of poker'. The Blades who are dealing with an injury crisis at the minute, have several irons in the fire. A deal for Ben Brereton Diaz is in the pipeline, whilst Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is also a target, with advanced talks taking place.

All eyes will be on Southampton and Leicester City, and if they will include them in their teams this weekend. United won't have to worry about them being cup tied now they're eliminated, but should Brereton Diaz or Choudhury play, then it would signal that there is still more work to be done on the transfer front.

Diaz was an unused substitute against Brentford in their last game. Ivan Juric had a meeting with the Southampton hierarchy, and this month they will have to offload a few players until they can sign anyone. The Saints are in action against Swansea City on Sunday.

Leicester City are at home against QPR on Saturday with Choudhury hoping for a rare opportunity. The 27-year-old has made six appearances in all competitions this term, but only two of those have been league starts. Choudhury was an unused substitute against Aston Villa last time out, and United could be in a position to offer him regular first-team football.

One other target is Louie Barry, who is wanted by most teams in the Championship. It was thought that Derby County were making progress to sign him, but Millwall have since entered the race, and there is no one in pole position to sign him yet.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Unai Emery said: ""He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan," Emery said. "I think he is a very good player who is progressing very well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him."

The Spaniard was asked whether a decision had been made on if he would stay or be sent back out on loan, and he simply replied: "No."