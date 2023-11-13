Sheffield United linked with international midfielder with Burnley and West Brom also said to be keen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has made no secret about his desire to play Premier League football after Sheffield United and Burnley were linked with transfer moves for the midfielder. Championship side West Bromwich Albion are also said to be monitoring the 23-year-old.

Styles, who was born in Bury but represents Hungary at international level after qualifying through his grandparents, has 18 months left on his current deal at Oakwell and has also attracted interest from top European sides including Lens and Anderlecht, according to a report from Teamtalk.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United boss Paul Heckingbottom is a former Barnsley player and manager and still has close links with his boyhood club, so will know all about Styles' importance to the Oakwell side. Heckingbottom has been linked with a move for Styles before, in last summer's transfer window, and as a young but experienced international player with potential to improve, he would certainly fit the Blades' transfer profile if they did try to tempt their South Yorkshire rivals into doing business.

Styles played in Hungary's 4-0 hammering of England a year ago and speaking after that game, made no secret of his desire to play at the highest level. "Winning against England is such an incredible achievement. I just never thought it would happen; it’s crazy," Styles said. "These experiences can only help, you wouldn’t get at club level and the calibre of player you play against is the most elite in the world.

"Our team has really, really good players also and the standard is very good, so that is obviously going to help push my dream of becoming a Premier League player. Me and the club have spoke and we think it is the best time to move on. I just need to sit down with my agent and see what is on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fingers crossed somebody will come in with an offer because I want to play at the top and the club have said that’s how they see it as well, so hopefully it will be an easy process.”