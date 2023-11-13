16 brilliant photos of Sheffield United fans as 31,367 watch battling draw v Brighton at Amex Stadium
Sheffield United move off bottom of table after battling point away at Brighton
Jubilant Sheffield United supporters sang proudly about their side moving off the bottom of the Premier League table after their battling 1-1 draw at Brighton yesterday. The Blades end was sold out and in fine voice again at moments of the game, especially when Adam Webster's own goal dragged them on level terms after Simon Adingra's sixth-minute opener.
There could have been even more for them to cheer about had Jayden Bogle kept his composure with a great chance to win the game, but he dragged his shot wide and the Blades had to settle for a point against the home side - who finished with 10 men after Mahmoud Dahoud saw red for a horror challenge on Ben Osborn.
As always our eagle-eyed photographers were on hand to capture snaps of Blades fans cheering on their side after making the long trek south, and here are 16 of the best images - can you spot yourself, or someone you know?