Jubilant Sheffield United supporters sang proudly about their side moving off the bottom of the Premier League table after their battling 1-1 draw at Brighton yesterday. The Blades end was sold out and in fine voice again at moments of the game, especially when Adam Webster's own goal dragged them on level terms after Simon Adingra's sixth-minute opener.

There could have been even more for them to cheer about had Jayden Bogle kept his composure with a great chance to win the game, but he dragged his shot wide and the Blades had to settle for a point against the home side - who finished with 10 men after Mahmoud Dahoud saw red for a horror challenge on Ben Osborn.