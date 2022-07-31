Speaking ahead of his team’s visit to Watford tomorrow, which sees them face another of the clubs expected to challenge at the top of the division, Heckingbottom explained why he feels the latest battle to secure Premier League status is set to be even more nerve-wracking than last term.

Acknowledging that United’s squad must be prepared mentally as well as physically, Heckingbottom said: “I think it’s going to be tough, a bit like the 2016/17 season when Newcastle, Leeds, Brighton, Norwich and all the rest were in it. It’s got, for me, the same sort of feel.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s big teams in the division. There’s ones who finished last season well, who will back themselves to carry that on. There’s ones who have come up from League One with big resources and there’s others who have spent a little bit more, be it on wages or fees, than they might usually.

“And then there’s the teams who have come down but who, historically, go straight back up again when they do.”

United face one of those at Vicarage Road, with new manager Rob Edwards expected to lead his employers to promotion after they were relegated three months ago. With Dean Smith of Norwich City expected to do the same, coupled with Sunderland’s ambitious plans having been promoted from League One, Heckingbottom suspects the likes of United, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough must be at their absolute best to challenge towards the top of the division.

Sheffield United visit Watord for their first match of the 2022/23 Championship season: Luke Walker/Getty Images

“I think it’s going to be really tough and dogged,” he added. “History suggests Watford will be challenging, they’ve kept a lot of their best players. The same goes for Norwich.

“Burnley, the other team who came down, I don’t know much about yet because Vincent (Kompany) has gone in there and there’s suggestions he’ll be looking at a different style. Chris (Wilder) at Middlesbrough, they’ve picked up and Millwall have spent a little bit more than usual. Then there’s Luton with their brilliant team spirit.

“But how, in this division, do you really know what to expect?”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

United could hand debuts to three of their new signings in Hertfordshire, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra all likely to feature. But Tommy Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, will miss out through injury. Edwards, appointed after guiding Forest Green Rovers out of League Two, can call upon Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis and Daniel Gosling. Craig Cathcart and Danny Rose also remain at the club.

Despite seeing United return a mixed set of results during their warm-up programme, beating Casa Pia, Lincoln City and Burton Albion but losing to Scunthorpe, Mansfield Town and Barnsley, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, I’m pleased with pre-season as a whole. I’m pleased with the workload because it was important to stretch them physically.

“If you look at the fixtures, yes we get a break because of the World Cup. But there won’t be any time to overload the players physically.

Watford's new manager Rob Edwards: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.