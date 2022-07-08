Sheffield United in Portugal: Blades off to good start in pre-season with striker scoring eye-catching winner

In searing heat at the Estadio Pina Manique, United went behind early on when Harrison Neal was robbed of the ball in a poor area and the lively Saviour Godwin was played in, to poke past Adam Davies - starting in place of the injured Wes Foderingham, who had suffered a calf issue in the build-up to the game, in the home goal.

United, who included new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic from the start but didn't risk fellow new arrival Tommy Doyle after the Manchester City loanee suffered a thigh niggle in training, had a couple of good chances to get back on level terms, Rhian Brewster hitting the base of a post on his return from injury and John Egan forcing a good save from Joao Bravim in the home goal with a header.

The equaliser eventually came when Sander Berge finished from close range, after Brewster's shot was deflected into his path and the home defence appealed in vain for offside.

And after Davies made a superb save to prevent Godwin turning home a second, half-time substitute Jebbison - fresh from European glory with England U19s - rifled home a superb finish to get United's pre-season schedule off to a winning start ahead of their next encounter against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Blades first half: Davies, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies (Gomis), Lowe, Neal, Berge, Osborn, Ndiaye, Brewster.

Second half: Davies (Amissah), Broadbent, Basham, Gordon, Gomis, Stevens, Norwood, Coulibaly, Fleck, Jebbison, Osula.