Sheffield United have been reminded that displaying good communication skills could prove the key to success over Watford, when Slaven Bilic’s team arrive at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

Acknowledging the individual talents within the visitors’ squad makes them dangerous opponents, Paul Heckingbottom insisted his players can go a long way towards nullifying the threat posed by the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr by talking to one another more on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealing he had identified a lack of that - verbal organisation - as a major factor behind his side’s defeat at Millwall last weekend during a series of video analysis sessions back in South Yorkshire, the United manager told The Star: “We’ve done more than enough at the top end over the course of the last two games. But we’ve also seen what a voice and communicating can do when it comes to limiting chances or ensuring, when they do occur, that everyone knows what might happen.”

After also losing to Middlesbrough 72 hours before their trip to The Den, United remain second in the Championship table but are now only four points ahead of their rivals from Teesside who face West Bromwich Albion next. Watford are seventh, having briefly climbed back into the play-off positions following Monday night’s victory over Carlos Corberan’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be clear about everything that’s happening out there,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve been exactly how we want it to be before and so we can do it again. Sometimes you just need a little reminder.”

Ismaïla Sarr is one of Watford's biggest threats Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Watford's Slaven Bilic brings his team to Sheffield United this weekend: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad