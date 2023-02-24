News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United told ''Voices' can help thwart Watford's dangermen as fault identified

Sheffield United have been reminded that displaying good communication skills could prove the key to success over Watford, when Slaven Bilic’s team arrive at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

By James Shield
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:56pm

Acknowledging the individual talents within the visitors’ squad makes them dangerous opponents, Paul Heckingbottom insisted his players can go a long way towards nullifying the threat posed by the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr by talking to one another more on the pitch.

Revealing he had identified a lack of that - verbal organisation - as a major factor behind his side’s defeat at Millwall last weekend during a series of video analysis sessions back in South Yorkshire, the United manager told The Star: “We’ve done more than enough at the top end over the course of the last two games. But we’ve also seen what a voice and communicating can do when it comes to limiting chances or ensuring, when they do occur, that everyone knows what might happen.”

After also losing to Middlesbrough 72 hours before their trip to The Den, United remain second in the Championship table but are now only four points ahead of their rivals from Teesside who face West Bromwich Albion next. Watford are seventh, having briefly climbed back into the play-off positions following Monday night’s victory over Carlos Corberan’s men.

“We want to be clear about everything that’s happening out there,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve been exactly how we want it to be before and so we can do it again. Sometimes you just need a little reminder.”

Ismaïla Sarr is one of Watford's biggest threats Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Watford's Slaven Bilic brings his team to Sheffield United this weekend: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Joao Pedro scored for Watford against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road earlier this term: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
