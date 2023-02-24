After seeing a stumble by his team revitalise the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has called for a sense of perspective surrounding the club’s recent dip in form.

Back to back losses to Millwall and Middlesbrough have seen second-placed United’s lead over Michael Carrick’s side shaved from 10 points to just four within less than a week; a sequence of results which is prompting claims of a decisive shift in the battle to finish as runners-up behind title-winners elect Burnley.

Although Heckingbottom acknowledges only a win over Watford at Bramall Lane tomorrow will silence some of the “noise” surrounding United, he told The Star the fact they remain in a strong position to reach the Premier League appears to have been lost amongst the din.

Explaining why he is fiercely “protective” of his players, the 45-year-old said: “I think perspective is a big thing and that’s one of the reasons why, being perfectly honest, I won’t have anyone taking a ‘pop’ at this group of lads. That’s because I know how much they’ve given to get themselves into this position and how much they are giving now. There’s circumstances that are happening and they’ve had plenty of opportunity to make excuses about those recently. But they don’t make excuses, they just go out there and do their jobs.”

The “circumstances” Heckingbottom was referring to include the fact that United are still operating under a transfer embargo imposed by the English Football League following non-payment of historic debts and Dozy Mmobuosi’s protracted and increasingly controversial attempt to become their new owner. Despite admitting they have seen “some” proof of the Nigerian businessman’s funding, the EFL recently admitted it still has unanswered “queries” about his proposed takeover, despite agreeing a price with current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulazi Al Saud. The ban on processing new registrations also means Heckingbottom is unable to finalise contract negotiations with those members of his squad whose deals could expire at the end of the campaign. They include leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie, captain Billy Sharp, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and midfielders Oliver Norwood and John Fleck. Loanees Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark are also scheduled to return to their parent clubs in May.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits he won't tolerate outside criticism of his players: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

United’s off-the pitch issues have only added to the sense of trepidation among some sections of their support base, who fear Middlesbrough are destined to overtake them before the season draws to a close. But having warned on numerous occasions that the gap between United and the chasing pack was bound to narrow at some point, even when they went 13 matches unbeaten, one sense that Heckingbottom has been preparing for exactly this moment.

“Okay, it’s different when it’s actually happening but we always knew that there would be ups and downs,” he said, reminding that United have also contested one game fewer than their rivals from Teesside. “I’m not belittling anyone’s opinion, far from it. But what is being said is irrelevant to us because we know this is football. We know what we’re trying to do.”

Watford manager Slaven Bilic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images