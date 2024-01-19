George Baldock has called on his Sheffield United teammates to use the "doom and gloom" surrounding the Blades' survival hopes as extra motivation ahead of their Premier League return this weekend. United are back in action after their two-week winter break at home to David Moyes' West Ham United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was vocal about the importance of the break to work with his players on the training ground for the first consistent period since he and his coaching staff returned to Bramall Lane in early December, and hoped that his group would have been stronger from both a recruitment and medical point of view by the time they returned to action against West Ham.

While no new faces had joined Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz at United as the January window entered its final fortnight, the break is expected to have helped some of the club's walking wounded get nearer to full fitness - with the likes of former Everton man Tom Davies earmarked to play a key role in the second half of the season. And defender George Baldock, another player who will have benefitted from the break, believes a positive mindset can only help the Blades' survival bid.

"It has to be [positive]," the wing-back said. "There's only one way. We can't have any other mentality. If we're not at it one million per cent then you may as well not play. We're up against the best in the world and our mentality has to be positive. Even though many have written us off and think it's doom and gloom, talking about Sheffield United this and that. We've been written off before and we need to use that to our advantage, because what do we have to lose?