Sheffield United are back in Premier League action after their winter break on Sunday when West Ham travel to Bramall Lane and as things stand, boss Chris Wilder only has one January signing available for the game.

Ben Brereton Diaz is in line for his home debut after making a cameo appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win at Gillingham last time out while there will be fresh scrutiny on captain Anel Ahmedhodzic after a week of ferocious speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane in the current transfer window.

The return of Rhys Norrington-Davies from injury has also given Wilder another option while Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer are available again after suspension. So we tasked our man to select the side he would send out to face David Moyes' Hammers as the Blades look to begin 2024 on a high in the league - do you agree, or would you approach it differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham United's search for a new goalkeeper to rival him for the No.1 spot is now common knowledge but for the time being he remains first choice. Kept a confidence-building clean sheet last time out too, with some smart saves

2 . Jayden Bogle You can put a fag paper between him and Baldock on the right wing but Bogle has been one of United's most impressive performers since Wilder returned to Bramall Lane last month. But Baldock offers attributes of his own and would also be a worthy starter

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić Providing he is fit and firing I'd expect the Bosnian to start against West Ham, with the order to focus on his football after a week that has seen speculation about his future take hold and gather pace amongst the boredom of a blank week