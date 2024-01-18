New signing and Anel Ahmedhodzic question in Sheffield United predicted XI for West Ham clash - gallery
Sheffield United return to Premier League action after two-week winter break
Sheffield United are back in Premier League action after their winter break on Sunday when West Ham travel to Bramall Lane and as things stand, boss Chris Wilder only has one January signing available for the game.
Ben Brereton Diaz is in line for his home debut after making a cameo appearance off the bench in the 4-0 win at Gillingham last time out while there will be fresh scrutiny on captain Anel Ahmedhodzic after a week of ferocious speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane in the current transfer window.
The return of Rhys Norrington-Davies from injury has also given Wilder another option while Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer are available again after suspension. So we tasked our man to select the side he would send out to face David Moyes' Hammers as the Blades look to begin 2024 on a high in the league - do you agree, or would you approach it differently?