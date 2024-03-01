Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The watching world may be expecting a comfortable away victory when title-chasing Arsenal go to bottom-club Sheffield United on Monday evening, but Chris Wilder has warned his side that there is no such thing as a free hit in his coaching philosophy. Arsenal have scored 25 goals in their last six games, while the Blades have shipped five in each of their last three games on home soil.

But the Gunners have traditionally never found things particularly easy when they have travelled to Bramall Lane over the years and boss Mikel Arteta is certainly not underestimating the Blades, warning his side this week that they face a "tough" and "difficult" night against a United side that "are extremely well-coached" and "a really difficult team to beat".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have interpreted that as simply lip-service but there is a genuine respect for Wilder and United from the Spaniard, who nonetheless will be hoping his side continue their relentless form in front of goal as they look to end their long wait for a Premier League crown. Arteta admitted that goal difference may prove crucial in a tense three-way tussle for the title between his side, Manchester City and Liverpool, and will be expecting his side to exploit the defensive frailties that have seen United concede 66 times in their 26 games so far, at an average of just over 2.5 per game.

But the man opposite Arteta in the home dugout at Bramall Lane has left his players in no doubt about what he expects to see on Monday evening in front of a packed stadium and worldwide TV audience. "We have to produce a performance that represents ourselves, our football club, and that the supporters are proud of," Wilder said. "We haven't had enough of those this season and we have to produce more of those than not, so there are no free hits regardless of the opposition.