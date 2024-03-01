No free hits for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United look to dent Arsenal's title charge and boost survival bid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The watching world may be expecting a comfortable away victory when title-chasing Arsenal go to bottom-club Sheffield United on Monday evening, but Chris Wilder has warned his side that there is no such thing as a free hit in his coaching philosophy. Arsenal have scored 25 goals in their last six games, while the Blades have shipped five in each of their last three games on home soil.
But the Gunners have traditionally never found things particularly easy when they have travelled to Bramall Lane over the years and boss Mikel Arteta is certainly not underestimating the Blades, warning his side this week that they face a "tough" and "difficult" night against a United side that "are extremely well-coached" and "a really difficult team to beat".
Many have interpreted that as simply lip-service but there is a genuine respect for Wilder and United from the Spaniard, who nonetheless will be hoping his side continue their relentless form in front of goal as they look to end their long wait for a Premier League crown. Arteta admitted that goal difference may prove crucial in a tense three-way tussle for the title between his side, Manchester City and Liverpool, and will be expecting his side to exploit the defensive frailties that have seen United concede 66 times in their 26 games so far, at an average of just over 2.5 per game.
But the man opposite Arteta in the home dugout at Bramall Lane has left his players in no doubt about what he expects to see on Monday evening in front of a packed stadium and worldwide TV audience. "We have to produce a performance that represents ourselves, our football club, and that the supporters are proud of," Wilder said. "We haven't had enough of those this season and we have to produce more of those than not, so there are no free hits regardless of the opposition.
"Of course the bookies and people in the game will have us down as the whipping boys on Monday night. We understand that. But the game is not always built like that and results aren't decided before the game on league position. They go in as favourites, we understand that, but it wouldn't be the biggest shock in world football if we got a result. We have to show we're capable of being competitive and trying to get a result out of the game."