Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to believe they are capable of springing one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets by beating Manchester City at Wembley this afternoon.

United enter today’s semi-final as huge underdogs by virtue of their Championship status and the opposition’s formidable spending power, with the world’s most expensively assembled collection of footballing talent at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

But Heckingbottom, whose side are now only one win away from securing automatic promotion back to the top-flight, is adamant his team are not embarking upon an impossible mission at the national stadium.

Sheffield United have been told to really believe they can beat Manchester City: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“They (City) have been beaten before,” he told The Star. “We know that. Listen, we’d be foolish to think there isn’t a difference in quality between the two divisions. We know they are the very best and are looking to win the most elite competition (the Champions League) there is as well as the title again. But in a one off game, anything can happen.”

“At our own level,” he continued, “We’re having our own remarkable season, with where we are in the table (second) and coming this far in the cup as well. Each game becomes bigger and bigger for us and we are treating them as such. We’re not shying away from that but these are what we do what we do for.

“The best way to describe it is that we know we need a few of their lads to have off days and we need all of us to have perfect games. But stranger things have happened. This is football.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Speaking after Wednesday night’s game against Bayern Munich, Guardiola claimed his treble chasing team is “exhausted” ahead of the meeting with United as they also look to retain their top-flight title. Although Heckingbottom pointed out the Catalan, who he last night credited with “changing the face of the entire game” could still “make eleven changes and have a group of top-drawer internationals”, he did have sympathy for his opposite number’s argument in one regard.

“I think, emotionally, I can understand where he’s coming from,” Heckingbottom said. “Because that’s something we’ve faced and experienced as well. So I know what he means but listen, whatever happens they are still going to be ridiculously strong.”

The task facing United as they attempt to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 1936 has been made even tougher with on-loan midfielders Tommy Doyle and James McAtee ineligible for selection against their parent club. But Oliver Norwood, one of a number of vastly experienced performers at Heckingbottom’s disposal, has warned City that United still possess players who can hurt them, including Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye.

Sheffield United face Manchester City at Wembley: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“The players on the pitch, or the 16 versus 16 as the game is becoming now, that’s the interesting thing in terms of the challenge for us,” Heckingbottom said. “When we feel we can make a change in the Championship, to try and force things, we might have to do that in a slightly different way here.

