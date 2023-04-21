Revealed: The deal Sheffield United brokered to lift their transfer embargo

The ban on signing new players, which was removed ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, related to a series of missed instalments linked to previous signings; at least one of which is thought to have been completed when United were still a Premier League side.

The Star understands officials at Bramall Lane settled the amount they owed to one team before brokering a compromise with another. Sources close to Heckingbottom’s employers, who are also involved in talks about a proposed takeover by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, last night reported that means the design of the payment schedule has been changed. Evidence confirming as such was submitted to the EFL, with the governing body’s financial investigators duly removing the embargo. There are also suggestions United might have incentivised the club in question to redesign the payment structure with a number of other ‘carrots’, although this has not been confirmed. The financial issues which saw United punished by the EFL are not thought to relate to Mmobuosi’s potential buy-out of existing owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheffield United meet Manchester City at Wembley: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Despite being prevented from bolstering the options at Heckingbottom’s disposal during the January window, United know they will be promoted back to the top-flight if they beat West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night. Before then, they face City in the last four of the world’s most prestigious domestic knockout competition. Crucially, the removal of the ban on drafting in reinforcements means Heckingbottom can now begin discussing new contracts with the 11 members of his team who are set to become free agents this summer. They include Oli McBurnie, captain Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Although Heckingbottom told the media yesterday that his “full focus” is on City, the latest off-the-pitch developments at United will come as a major relief to both the 45-year-old and his staff. Heckingbottom has spoken on numerous occasions this term about the need to plan for the future in order to build upon United’s recent progress.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) and CEO Steve Bettis