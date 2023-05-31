News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Sheffield United told they will be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League

Oli McBurnie is convinced Sheffield United will be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 31st May 2023, 05:00 BST

The centre-forward, whose goals helped fire Paul Heckingbottom’s side towards promotion last term, has cited team spirit, previous top flight experience and the Bramall Lane crowd as factors behind his prediction as preparations for the new campaign begin in earnest.

McBurnie was a member of the United team which mounted a challenge for Europe three years ago under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their push for a top six finish.

MORE: Striker told to aim for England cap

Oli McBurnie says Sheffield United's dressing room is tighter than any other he's known: Paul Thomas /SportimageOli McBurnie says Sheffield United's dressing room is tighter than any other he's known: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Oli McBurnie says Sheffield United's dressing room is tighter than any other he's known: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of 12 players who were a part of that squad still remaining at Bramall Lane, as club officials apply the finishing touches to their retained and released list, McBurnie told The Star: “I’m sure we can go up there and cause people more than a few problems. There’s lots of fellas here who have done that before and who have shown they can perform at this level.

“Seriously, I’ve never known a group or a dressing room like this either. It’s so tight, so close knit, and everyone is ready to fight for everyone else. There isn’t one person in there who isn’t, and you can’t always say that’s the case everywhere else because it isn’t. I know it isn’t.”

MORE: Middle Eastern investment sought

“Then, there’s the fans here,” he continued. “Trust me, they make such a difference. Everyone saw what happened when we had them behind us when we went up that last time. Everyone saw what a tough place this was to come and that lots (of opponents) didn’t like it. When we lost that and went into empty grounds because of everything that was going on at the time, it definitely made a difference for us at least. I think some teams benefited from it, but not us."

Oli McBurnie celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Paul Thomas /SportimageOli McBurnie celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Oli McBurnie celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

Heckingbottom has also placed United’s followers at the heart of the masterplan he hopes will help them establish a foothold at the highest level. McBurnie, who netted 15 goals as United climbed out of the Championship, is scheduled to become a free agent shortly. But his comments appear to confirm that his deal will be among those which are extended, as Heckingbottom attempts to keep the core of his group together.

MORE: This is when United discover their Premier League schedule

Oli McBurnie was Sheffield United's joint-leading goalscorer last season: Simon Bellis / SportimageOli McBurnie was Sheffield United's joint-leading goalscorer last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Oli McBurnie was Sheffield United's joint-leading goalscorer last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Related topics:Oli McBurniePaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueChris WilderBramall LaneEuropeCovid-19