Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has admitted tomorrow’s match at Millwall will feel “totally different” to last month’s FA Cup clash in south London.

Goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle fired the visitors into the fourth round, where they went on to beat Wrexham, in front of over just over 7,000 people at The Den.

But Millwall are hoping to attract a near 20,000 crowd to their latest meeting with United after 18.524 people watched their recent draw with Sunderland.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits the Milwall fans will be up for this game: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“That (The FA Cup game) won’t have any bearing on this one,” Heckingbottom said. “It will feel totally different, there’ll be a completely different dynamic to this one.

“Any match against Millwall is tough. Everyone knows that. So any win is a good win. But what’s gone in the past doesn’t have any bearing on the future. You have to earn it all over again.”

Jake Cooper, the Millwall defender, backed the home fans to help turn Millwall’s ground into a fortress between now and the end of the campaign as Gary Rowett’s seventh placed side chase play-off qualification. United are second in the Championship table, seven points ahead of Middlesbrough who are third. They have played one game fewer than Michael Carrick’s men, who triumphed 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom and Millwall's Gary Rowett: Sportimage