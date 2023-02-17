Sheffield United striker enrolled on tailor-made training programme ahead of Millwall trip

Daniel Jebbison, Sheffield United’s teenage centre-forward, has been enrolled on a tailor made training programme designed to enhance his attempt to secure a regular place in the club’s starting eleven.

The England under-20 international is expected to feature in the squad which visits Millwall tomorrow, having just completed a three match suspension after being sent-off during last month’s FA Cup victory over Wrexham. Jebbison was in form before receiving that red card at the Racecourse Ground, scoring twice in four appearances having opened his account for the campaign during a third round tie at The Den.

After making his return to action during the closing stages of Wednesday’s meeting with Middlesbrough, Jebbison could be set for a series of opportunities because of an injury sustained by captain and fellow striker Billy Sharp.

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is expected to be involved at Millwall: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, is one of the 19-year-old’s biggest supporters after handing him his senior debut during a spell in caretaker charge two seasons ago.

But, speaking ahead of the trip to south London, he confirmed: “We’ve been working on ways of getting Daniel more consistent. That’s one of the main things we’ve been focusing on with him. If your approach is right and your effort is right then, without a doubt, you are always going to get better.”

With United travelling to the capital on the back of their first defeat since the beginning of November - despite falling behind early on, Michael Carrick’s men came back to win 3-1 - Heckingbottom is convinced Jebbison can become a major player in his squad’s push for automatic promotion. But he remains aware that, having only made nine senior starts for United, Jebbison remains a work in progress. The same goes for United’s push for automatic promotion. They remain second in the Championship but are now only seven points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough; albeit having contested one match less than their most recent opponents.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, interacts with Daniel Jebbison: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“Daniel has got attributes, he can bring that stretch to a game, others can’t,” Heckingbottom said. “He can also finish, as we’ve seen. It’s just a case of bringing it all together and making the most of everything he’s got. I think he’s beginning to learn how to do that but he’s got to continue improving.”

