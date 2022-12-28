Sheffield United star shares encouraging return hope after injury frustration

Ben Osborn hopes to return to full fitness “in the next week or two” after revealing he and Sheffield United’s medical team are looking into the injury in a bid to ensure he is fully fit for the rest of this season’s promotion push.

Osborn has missed United’s last two games with the issue and is not expected to play any part in their outings over the new year period, against Blackpool on Thursday and QPR on January 2.

But the versatile 28-year-old is not expecting to miss too much football beyond that point, and his return will prove a timely boost for Paul Heckingbottom’s men as they look to plot a course through the rest of the season and fulfil their ambitions of returning to the Premier League.

“It’s related to an injury I’ve had previously with my hamstring,” Osborn said on United’s SUTV channel. “I felt something in training before the Wigan game, but it’s only minor and we’re looking to get to the bottom of it.

“To make sure that when I do get back, in the next week or two hopefully, I’ll be able to be available for the rest of the season.”

Osborn’s return will be big for the player himself too, with the former Nottingham Forest man out of contract at the end of the current campaign. After his one-year option was exercised last year, United would have to offer Osborn and his representatives fresh terms if his stay at Bramall Lane is to continue beyond the summer.

