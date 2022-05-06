Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has played for both Scotland and England at youth level, has impressed while on loan at League Two promotion chasers Bristol Rovers in recent months.

The isport report claims Anderson could have ended up at Hillsborough in January but for the move to fall through.

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is set for a loan move in the summer, according to reports.

Championship sides West Brom, Millwall and Middlesbrough are among the clubs also linked with interest in the youngster, who has racked up seven goals and five assists in just 20 appearances for the Gas.

It is suggested that West Brom may have the upper hand in the race to sign the tricky 19-year-old after Steve Bruce handed him both his senior Newcastle appearances during his time at the club.

The Magpies are keen to develop his talent, but with major summer transfer activity expected this summer, a loan switch out seems the most likely next step.

Speaking earlier this season after a 1-0 win over Colchester, his Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton made the loftiest of comparisons.

“I’ve been listening to Bill Shankley tapes a lot today,” he said.

“He talked a lot about a 19-year-old Diego Maradona and how he slows down in the penalty area, exactly like Elliot Anderson does. (He is) such a talent.