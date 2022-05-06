The no-nonsense pair – Morgan a former Sheffield United captain, Coughlan once skipper at Wednesday – are stepping out as part of an all-star side to take on the old junior team of Arron Jameson, himself a former Owls goalkeeper.

Arron’s three-year-old son Jude is battling high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40-50% chance of long-term survival at diagnosis.

Incredibly, a huge charity effort to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for potentially life-saving treatment has passed the £100,000 benchmark thanks in no small part to the generosity of the Sheffield community – on both sides of the football divide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the effort has a long way to go.

The latest charity event will take place as Jameson’s old side take on Morgan, Coughlan and the rest of a side that will include the likes of Brian Deane, John Beresford, Terry Curran and Jon Newsome.

“I’ve given Morgs a 4am curfew for Saturday night and if he stays out any later than that he has to play 90 minutes on Sunday,” Coughlan laughed ahead of the match, which will be played at Handsworth FC, with gates opening at 10am for a 12pm kick-off.

“I’ve never been on the same team as him, we’ve always been compatriots; Plymouth against Barnsley or Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United. It’ll be nice to be in the trenches with him.

Chris Morgan and Graham Coughlan will take the field together in a charity game this weekend.

“I’m also looking forward to playing with the legend that is Brian Deane and one or two others, though it’s three or four years since I played 11-a-side.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday, but I’m not looking forward to Monday morning I can assure you. There are going to be some very sore men.”

Long-time Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer, who is set to feature in this evening’s League One play-off clash at Sunderland, took time out of his preparations to tell The Star how proud he is of his old teammate Arron, Jude and the city of Sheffield for getting behind the cause and encourage people to attend the match.

“It’s something you can’t bear thinking about as a dad,” Palmer said. “For him and his wife Lucy, the backing of the Sheffield community has given them comfort that people are with them at such a time.

Jude Mellon-Jameson spent time on the Hillsborough pitch with his former Owls goalkeeper dad Arron earlier this season.

“Hopefully they can look back in years to come and be proud of the way they have dealt with this as a family. They’re not hiding anything, they share the good with the bad and I respect that. It’s inspiring.

“We’re all hoping Jude makes a full recovery and lives a long, happy and fruitful life.

“My message to Arron from me is to keep doing what you’re doing, keep positive. We’re all behind you.”

On the prospect of perfect amateurs facing the gnarled rough-and-tumble centre-half pairing of Morgan and Coughlan, Palmer simply chuckled.

“I don’t know who the strikers are but rather them than me to be honest!”