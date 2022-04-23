But while American Henry Mauriss’ proposal to buy the club from HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, something more important is about to happen. Well, with regards to United's immediate future at least.

Thankfully, manager Paul Heckingbottom has some important selection decisions to make ahead of today’s game against Cardiff City. Sixth in the Championship with three matches remaining, it is vital his team wins this potentially tricky fixture. Particularly given that Millwall are now only a point behind them while several other sides are within touching distance.

James Shield, The Star’s United writer, picks his perfect starting eleven and bench to face Steve Morison’s men.

Shield’s Starting Eleven: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, B Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

Shield’s Reasoning: United,as far as I can see, have two big calls to make here. Do they start with Chris Basham or Filip Uremovic, who watched Monday’s draw with Bristol City from the bench? Should Billy Sharp, assuming he really is fit enough to play some part here, begin the contest or come on during the closing stages as he is eased back from injury?

Paul Heckingbottom must select his Sheffield United team to face Cardiff City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

For my money, if Sharp is available, then I’d rather see him in from the off and then withdrawn later on. Why? Because he’s the best striker at Bramall Lane by some considerable margin. And the 36-year-old, who accepted a contract extension yesterday, is more likely to ensure United get their noses in front if he is named in Heckingbottom’s first choice eleven. Okay, so he’s been out since the international break with a hamstring issue. But Sharp is experienced enough to know how to get himself through, say, an hour of the game. And his presence would surely guarantee that more of the chances United are creating do not go to waste.

Personally, I don't see the point in keeping Sharp fresh for the play-offs. Because, without him on the pitch, United might not qualify for them anyway.

Too many opportunities have gone begging in recent weeks. At Ashton Gate, United could easily have established a comfortable lead. But in this supposedly unpredictable division, there was an air of inevitability about the fact they fell behind before Morgan Gibbs-White got them out of the cart. On loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has also developed a good partnership with Sharp. They bring the best out of each other.

Uremovic could easily have featured in the south-west. The fact Basham was slotted in ahead of him suggests Heckingbottom views his ability to launch attacks from centre-half as being more valuable than the Croat’s better defensive skills during the closing stages of the campaign.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

If that’s true, then he should go with him again. Even though, by his own admission, Basham was a “little rusty” against City. Uremovic, however, remains an excellent option. If United are looking to hold onto a lead later this afternoon, then having him ready to come on should help them achieve that.