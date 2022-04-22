Quietly, calmly and in what one of those present described as very measured tones, he acknowledged their shock defeat to Reading would spread alarm among journalists and some supporters alike. So, detailing the strides forward they have taken since his appointment in November, Heckingbottom wanted to remind them that the battle for promotion is one they can still win.

“The manager told us ‘just keep doing what you’re doing’ and to make sure we do it well,” defender Chris Basham told The Star, reflecting upon events following Good Friday’s match against Paul Ince’s side. “He sat us all down and said ‘Look at where you’ve come from and where you are now.’

“He repeated that when he came in, the target was to get in the play-offs. And that getting there, no matter what anyone else might be talking about, is still within our grasp. It was really good to hear and just what was needed.”

Although United were held to a draw by Bristol City 72 hours later, following Heckingbottom’s private post-match address, they enter tomorrow’s meeting with Cardiff City ranked sixth in the table and on course to qualify for the end of term knockouts. One of three assignments remaining on their regular season schedule, Basham and his team mates might have prepared for the fixture only a point above seventh placed Millwall; the big movers of a predictably unpredictable Bank Holiday programme. But the fact they are in contention at all, having found themselves languishing in 16th position when Heckingbottom was unveiled five months ago, is pretty remarkable given the talk back then was about the possibility of being sucked into a skirmish for survival.

“It’s in our hands,” said Basham, who marked his return from a medial ligament injury at Ashton Gate. “I’m glad we are where we are and we want to keep it that way. The division is very vulnerable at the moment, if you want to put it like that. If we can win this one then it gives us a much clearer vision and gets us right back on track.”

One of United’s most experienced players, Basham is a veteran of the team which reached the Premier League three years ago before being relegated last term.

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s been different this time around, because we’ve had so many injuries this time whereas back then, it seemed like we only used 12 or 13 players,” he said. “But that shows how well the whole group has done, how everyone has brought something, because when you think where we were not so long back, we’ve come right up the table.”

With Billy Sharp set to return against Cardiff following a hamstring complaint, after it was confirmed he will remain at United until at least next summer, Heckingbottom must decide whether to select Basham or Croatia international Filip Uremovic for the meeting with Steve Morison’s side. Recruited on a short-term basis from Rubin Kazan, Uremovic had made three straight starts before dropping to the bench at Ashton Gate. Oli McBurnie will miss out after fracturing a foot.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) could be poised to sell Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Filip Uremovic was signed after suspending his contract with Rubin Kazan: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage