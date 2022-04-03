Despite seeing John Egan’s own goal leave United eighth in the Championship table ahead of Tuesday’s game against Queens Park Rangers, the 44-year-old cut a sanguine figure afterwards as he analysed the fixture during the post-match media conference.

But he admitted coaching staff had made no attempt to disguise their displeasure at United’s performance when addressing the players, despite stressing the criticism had been constructive.

“The emotion is there, of course it is,” said Heckingbottom, who interhited a squad ranked 16th when he took charge in November. “But we all know the journey we’ve been on and where we are now - what we are fighting for.

“It’s exciting times and these are also the best of times because, although it can test you and it doesn’t always feel like it, this is football and it’s a wonderful thing to be involved with.”

United are preparing for the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side a point behind sixth placed Blackburn Rovers with seven games of the season remaining. QPR are in ninth, and also hopeful of qualifying for the play-offs despite their own chequered form.

“I sometimes temper what I say, even though I think the emotional side of the game is important,” Heckingbottom said. “And so is perspective. That’s why I’m smiling now because, even though I’m hurting, we have to move on and manage ourselves through this.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

“We know we didn’t do well enough. But now we have to bounce back.”