Signed on a short-term basis from Rubin Kazan, the Croatia international watched from the bench as Paul Heckingbottom’s side surrendered their grip on a play-off position after losing 1-0.

As The Star revealed last week, United did not receive international clearance for Uremovic until 24 hours before the trip to the bet365 Stadium, with the 25-year-old completing his first training session since leaving Russia on Thursday.

That, Heckingbottom acknowledged following the meeting with Michael O’Neill’s side, meant Uremovic was always destined to be named among the substitutes.

“No, I wasn’t really tempted because it (the paperwork) only came through yesterday afternoon,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s been working with us but, without completing all of it properly, it would have been a really big thing to throw him straight in.”

United, now eighth in the Championship table with seven matches remaining, return to action when Queens Park Rangers visit Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Uremovic, who was allowed to suspend his contract with Leonid Slutsky’s side following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, is scheduled to continue his crash course in United’s systems and strategies ahead of the contest.

“The lads who played, they’ll be focusing on rest and recovery,” added Heckingbottom, whose side are a point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers having played a game less than their rivals from Ewood Park. “We’re coming back off the international break and it’s great for the lads involved in that. But, for me, I’m just glad to have them back.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Filp Uremovic, the Croatia international, at Bramall Lane