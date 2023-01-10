Sheffield United’s push for promotion could receive a huge boost as they prepare for a return to Championship action.

After beating Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend, Paul Heckingbottom’s side play host to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon knowing that another victory could see them strengthen their grip on second place in the table.

Having negotiated safe passage through a crippling injury crisis earlier this term, fitness issues are again influencing United’s selections with joint-leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie, Max Lowe and John Fleck among those ruled-out at The Den because of fitness issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as his attention turns to the meeting with Alex Neil’s side, Heckingbottom has teased the prospect that at least one of those could be available for face City; with the prospect of more to follow shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got some players to come back,” he said. “So that’s good. We wanted to make changes, six in fact (at Millwall) to try and keep things fresh but all of the lads who came in are as much a part of things here as anyone else. Going forward, we’re expecting to see some of the ones who haven’t been involved recently coming back. They’re close.”

Lowe was in superb form at the beginning of the campaign, only to see a hamstring problem curtail his progress before suffering a side strain soon after confirming his recovery. Despite winning all but one of their outings since the World Cup break, McBurnie’s presence in attack has been missed of late. Being able to call upon the Scotland international, who has netted nine times so far this term, could turbocharge United’s attempt to regain Premier League status two seasons after being relegated. Although McBurnie is thought to have recovered from the hernia surgery he underwent before the tournament in Qatar, Bramall Lane’s medical department are now treating him for an ankle complaint which had been troubling him during the build-up to the pause in the domestic fixture schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are nine points ahead of third-placed Blackburn Rovers, who meet Rotherham next, and a further two in front of Watford who are fourth.

“Hopefully we’ll have even more options pretty soon,” Heckingbottom said. “That will give us more flexibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United hope defender Max Lowe (right) will be back in action shortly: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Paul Heckingbottom believes some of Sheffield United's injured players will recover soon: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad