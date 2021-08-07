Sjeffield United: 'The Bramall Lane crowd tested our character,' admits victorious Blues boss Lee Bowyer as Blades fans return home

Speaking after Maxime Colin’s first-half header proved enough to settle the contest in the visitors fravour, the former Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder revealed he feared the atmosphere inside Bramall Lane might inhibit some of the younger members of City’s squad.

Nearly 30,000 supporters watched the contest, as social distancing restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic were finally lifted.

“Coming to Sheffield United was a big deal for the players,” Bowyer said. “Could they handle the pressure of playing in front of a crowd like this? Because I know how good this crowd is and how they help their players.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic (left) and Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer (right) gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire.

“I said that before the game, as good as their fans are, we can swing it a little bit and I think that happened at the end when they wanted them to get forward quicker and more.”

Making their first competitive appearance since being relegated from the Premier League last term, United conceded midway through the opening period when Colin guided the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who took charge of United on July 1st, conceded afterwards his side had not been clinical enough in possession although Oliver Burke did strike a post soon after Colin’s finish.

There was more disappointment for United when Lys Mousset was forced off with an injury after the break.