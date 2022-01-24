Davies is understood to have watched Saturday’s win over Luton Town having travelled to South Yorkshire for a medical.

As The Star reported before United climbed to 11th in the Championship thanks to second-half strikes from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson, Michael O’Neill omitted the 29-year-old from the City team beaten 3-2 by leaders Fulham last weekend after being informed the player’s heart is set on a move to Bramall Lane.

Unless any fitness issues are identified during his screening process, which began when the two club’s reached an outline agreement about a fee, Davies is expected to feature in the United squad that travels to Peterborough this weekend.

“We want to get a ‘keeper done, as you know,” said Heckingbottom, who is also keen to recruit another centre-half.

Heckingbottom, who worked with the Wales international at Barnsley, began his search for a new goalkeeper when Robin Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, was granted permission to swap United for Aston Villa earlier this month.

Stoke City's Adam Davies worked with Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Although Wes Foderingham is set to continue as United’s number one following a series of impressive performances in recent weeks, coaching staff identified the need for an experienced deputy when it became clear Olsen was destined for the Midlands.

Davies, who also represented Sheffield Wednesday before heading to Oakwell, twice won promotion with United’s neighbours and also the EFL Trophy ahead of his switch to the bet365 Stadium.

He has made 250 senior appearances since progressing through Everton’s youth system, including 15 this term.