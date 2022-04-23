Twenty-four hours after it was confirmed that Sharp will be staying at Bramall Lane next term, United’s leading goalscorer marked his return from injury with a substitute appearance against the visitors from Wales.

After watching Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half header secure what was a crucial victory in the battle for play-off qualification, Heckingbottom revealed Sharp had been told beforehand he would definitely feature at some stage as part of United’s promotion masterplan.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp makes his return from injury against Cardiff City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Billy being back, it’s great,” said Heckingbottom, whose sixth placed side now enjoy a three point cushion over seventh with two matches of their season remaining. “We only got him back out on the grass training on Thursday.

“All of the stuff he did was unopposed. He didn’t do any opposed work. But we just wanted him back out there, getting to know the attacking patterns we’d been working on and also the set-play stuff.”

Entering the contest without a win in three, United survived a predictably nervous start before growing in stature as the fixture unfolded. Sander Berge went close on three occasions, striking a post during the closing stages, while Ben Osborn also saw an effort well-saved.

Although Ndiaye has now netted twice in his last three outings, a fully-functioning Sharp would enhance United’s chances of regaining the Premier League status they surrendered 12 months ago at the first opportunity.

lliman Ndiaye scored Sheffield United goal in the win over Cardiff City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The most prolific marksman in England’s second tier since it was rebranded as the Championship, Sharp has claimed 15 goals in his last 42 appearances. United hit the back of the net only three times during the five games he missed with a hamstring complaint.

“I always knew he was going to play some part out there,” Heckingbottom said. “We always knew that was going to happen. The minutes he got, building him up, those are going to be great.”

“It was a little bit nervy at times, as you’d expect when there’s only one goal in it,” he added. “But now it’s all about the win.”