Following the announcement that Sharp, United’s captain and leading goalscorer this season, will be remaining at the Championship club for at least another year, Basham told The Star he hopes his own future in South Yorkshire will shortly be resolved.

However United’s board of directors, who have received an approach from Mauriss to purchase 100 percent of current owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s shares, have yet to present Basham’s representative with an official offer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve sat down with the manager a few times to talk about my future,” said Basham, whose present deal is set to expire this summer. “He wants me to stay and I want to stay so it’s about waiting for the club and my agent.”

“I wouldn’t say it has stopped,” he added. “But I’m just looking forward to getting something back with my agent.”

After recovering ahead of schedule from a knee injury, Basham could make his second appearance in less than a week when Cardiff City visit United today. With three matches remaining, sixth-placed United are a point ahead of Millwall in seventh and know a win would see them edge a step closer towards qualifying for the play-offs.

Although their build-up to the meeting with Steve Morison’s side has been overshadowed by news Mauriss, the US financier turned media tycoon, wants to acquire control of United, Paul Heckingbottom’s side yesterday announced that Sharp’s terms have been extended to cover the 2022/23 campaign. Like Basham, he had been scheduled to become a free agent although United possessed a 12 month option in his services.

Chris Basham is hoping to sort out his future at Sheffield United soon: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Aged 36, Sharp has scored 15 times in his last 41 appearances. Absent since damaging a hamstring before the international break, he is expected to return to action against City.

“I want to knuckle down, work hard and earn the next one,” Sharp said. “I still feel there’s plenty left in me and it’s up to me to show that.”

Billy Sharp will be remaining at Sheffield United next season: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage