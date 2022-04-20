Confirming that he will not adjust his tactics during matches depending upon how his team’s rivals for a top six finish are performing, Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that following the results of games involving the likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough would be a hindrance rather than a help.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against Cardiff City, one of only three remaining on United’s regular season schedule, Heckingbottom said: “We can’t go into games worried or looking at other people’s scores. We want to be focusing on ourselves. We don’t want to be relying on them or someone else faltering. We just want to take care of our own business.”

Paul Heckingbottom, pictured on the touchline at Ashton Gate, is preparing Sheffield United to face Cardiff City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sixth in the table, United’s destiny essentially remains within their own hands. However Middlesbrough, now led by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, are only three points behind them with a game in hand. Ranked ninth, they travel to Swansea City this weekend before facing Steve Morison’s side next Wednesday.

United face Queens Park Rangers and Fulham before, if things go according to plan, beginning their preparations for the post-season knockouts.

Millwall, who are seventh, will be competing against Birmingham City while United are locking horns with Cardiff while Rovers, in eighth, meet Preston North End on Monday night.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United (c) celebrates scoring the equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol City's home stadium: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Describing how United used their time before Monday evening’s draw with Bristol City, Heckingbottom confirmed they are not completely shutting themselves off from the outside world, acknowledging: “We watched Boro’s game (against AFC Bournemouth) when it was on earlier in the afternoon.”

But he insisted: “I’m not going to say that no one knows what is happening. I’m not going to pretend that at all.

“Other people might be having a sneaky look at their phones to check the scores. But I’m not.

“I’m picking up things from other people, from what the likes of you (journalists) are telling me for example when I speak to you afterwards.