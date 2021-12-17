Sheffield United man praises boss for 'breathing life' into Blades again

United’s season had been failing to live up to expectation under Slavisa Jokanovic as a series of poor results and abject performances saw the team occupy places around the bottom half of the table having been one of the favourites for promotion.

However, with Jokanovic last month relieved of his duties as Blades manager and replaced by Heckingbottom there has been a sharp upturn in fortunes with United now six points off the play-off places but with a game in hand after their match against QPR was called off on Monday due to a Covid outbreak at the West London club.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s trip to face table-topping Fulham, Norwood says there is a renewed vigour around the camp and he has praised the work of Heckingbottom is helping to revitalise a squad that had lost its zip.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United players, including Ollie Norwood, centre, celebrate scoring against Cardiff City

“Definitely yes, especially with the results,” said Norwood when asked if there had been a change in mood in the Blades’ dressing room. “Any football club in the county or Europe or the world on the back of three wins it's a positive place to be.