The 34-year-old was among three members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad who learned the club will not be taking up options on their contracts before yesterday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.

A member of the United side which gained promotion to the Premier League in 2019, McGoldrick received a rapturous reception from the crowd when he was invited onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United takes in the applause as he says goodbye following the news his contract will not be extended: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who took charge of United in November following a spell in caretaker charge last term, said the former Republic of Ireland’s character had come to the fore as his team mates were relegated from the top-flight 12 months ago.

“He’s a great bloke and a winner, that’s the best compliment I can pay him,” Heckingbottom said. “That and the fact that, when I looked to him, he always stepped up.

“No doubt about it, I leaned on him last season. And that tells you a lot, it tells you everything, about the type of person Didzy is.”

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United hugs David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Initially signed on trial following his release by Ipswich Town, McGoldrick went on to become a key member of the side which reached the highest level of the game under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder before finishing ninth during its first season at the highest level.

He scored 30 goals in 136 appearances for United, the last of which came during February’s win over West Bromwich Albion as Heckingbottom, appointed on a permanent basis following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure, led his employers towards a fifth placed finish. Capped 14 times by his country, McGoldrick is currently recovering from injury.

“David has been a fantastic servant,” said Heckingbottom, who also informed Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman they are surplus to requirements before the 2-1 defeat by Forest. “The best way for me to sum it up is my experiences with him.

