Sheffield United have been told the biggest threat they will face in the Championship this season is themselves, after manager Paul Heckingbottom issued a huge vote of confidence in his players.

Second in the table, five points ahead of third place Blackburn Rovers, United travel to Wigan Athletic on Monday searching for their sixth win in seven outings following a superb start to the season.

Having admitted to being concerned that the timing of this year’s World Cup could lead to a “loss of focus”, Heckingbottom was delighted to see United win their first match since the middle of last month when Huddersfield Town travelled to Bramall Lane last weekend.

Although he insisted they are “taking nothing for granted” and “have the utmost respect” for every team they will face in the competition, Heckingbottom is adamant they should regard their ‘A game’ as being the best in the division - particularly as their recent results have been achieved despite a serious injury crisis, which saw 12 senior members of his squad ruled out of November 12th’s visit to Cardiff City.

Reflecting upon United’s performance against Town, and peering ahead towards the clash in Greater Manchester, Heckingbottom said: “I thought the only thing that was going to beat us beforehand was us. I always think that. I always believe that. And (last time out) I was proved to be right.”

“When we were doing what I know we can do, we were on top,” Heckingbottom added. “The only time things changed a bit was when we became a bit careless and started dropping below the standards that we usually set. That tells us something. Well, it tells me something anyway.”

After dispatching Town, courtesy of Billy Sharp’s first-half strike, United face another club fighting for survival having found themselves inside the relegation zone. But Athletic, ranked 22nd after winning only six of their 22 outings since August, are expected to pose a tougher test than their position might suggest. Kolo Toure, the former Ivory Coast, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic defender, will be taking charge of his first home match in charge of the hosts after being appointed last month.

“You have to be on top of your game,” Heckingbottom said. “Otherwise, things can happen.”

Paul Heckingbottom has given his Sheffield United squad a huge boost ahead of their trip to Wigan Athletic: Andrew Yates / Sportimage