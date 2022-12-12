Billy Sharp has been told he can extend his career with Sheffield United beyond the end of the season, when his contract at Bramall Lane is set to expire.

Sharp has made no secret of his desire to retire in United colours, despite insisting he has no plans to step away from the coalface when the campaign draws to a close. After being impressed by Sharp’s recent performances, Heckingbottom predicted his captain could still have a role to play when he approaches his 40th birthday.

“I want him, Billy, to play on,” he said. “I encourage him to play on, for as long as he possibly can.

“There two reasons for that. One what he thinks of this place. Two, because I’d love him to finish here and I know he wants to finish here.

“But I don’t want it to be this year. Definitely not. You can lose focus as you get older and that can be a problem. But Billy is still switched on, and he’s definitely not showing signs of that.”

Now in his third and most prolific spell with the club he has supported since childhood, Sharp became the most prolific marksman in Championship history when he was on target against Peterborough 11 months ago. The strike which put Huddersfield to the sword was his seventh since then, although he has started only six times this season.

Sharp is one of 16 United players scheduled to become free agents in June, including Oli McBurnie, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood. Seven of those who began the meeting with Mark Fotheringham’s men could depart in June, although United have indicated the agreements that some of them are tied to contain extension clauses.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Huddersfield Town: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Billy was great down at Cardiff, in our last one before the break,” said Heckingbottom. “I really fancied him for a goal here and he got one, because he’d been so bright in a (friendly) game against Rotherham a week or so back.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has got the thumbs up from Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage