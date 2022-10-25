United enter Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion without a win in six outings; a sequence responsible for seeing them drop from first to fifth in the Championship table.

Despite that downturn in form, Heckingbottom has refuted claims there has been a marked downturn in the overall quality of United’s performances, insisting only their display at Stoke City earlier this month fell “way below par”. Instead, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief blames the individual errors which have started to creep into their game for his squad’s slide down the table.

Acknowledging that the injury crisis which continues to engulf Bramall Lane means form is no longer the only factor he must take into consideration when selecting a starting eleven, Heckingbottom said: “We’re in that little roll when, where we’re making errors, we’re getting done. Honestly, it doesn’t worry me. We’re getting punished so we have to make none. When everyone is back, when we’re strong and we can start picking a team based on errors, great. Until then, we have to understand it.”

After pleading for understanding from the United supporters, who have remained staunchly behind their side despite its recent difficulties, Heckingbottom was asked what can be done to rectify the situation in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom takes his team to West Bromwich Albion this weekend: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“There’s always something you can do on it, errors,” he replied. “You can work and push. We made more mistakes against Preston and Hull but we didn’t concede a goal. The one game that was different was Stoke, and I accept that because we were nowhere near the level we want to put in.”

United’s victory at Deepdale on September 17th was their last in a competition now led by Queens Park Rangers, who triumphed 1-0 in South Yorkshire three weeks ago. After returning to action following the latest round of Nations League fixtures and international friendlies, United have drawn with Birmingham City, Blackpool and Norwich City while also being beaten by Stoke and Coventry City. United had travelled to Deepdale on the back of a three match winning streak, which had seen them take maximum points from their home game against Reading and also visits to Swansea City and the MKM Stadium.

Reflecting upon United's performance during last weekend’s clash with Norwich, which saw goalkeeper Adam Davies save a late penalty after gifting Dean Smith’s men their opener, Heckingbottom acknowledged: “You go behind and it flattens the whole crowd down. The press is still the same, people are still making blocks and tackles. Other aspects of the performance compared to previous ones are still the same. But we are 2-0 down. It changes the entire mood of everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and the suspended Wes Foderingham are among those set to miss the clash with Albion.

Adam Davies earns Sheffield United a point with his penalty save against Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Until we can pick a team on form, on what’s happening on the pitch, then we just have to keep working hard,” Heckingbottom added. “That’s the way you cut these things out, through hard work, repetition and keeping standards as high as you possibly can in training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad