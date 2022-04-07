And, in an apparent sideswipe at one of those players he allowed to depart midway through the Championship season, the United manager insisted the reason his team is challenging for promotion is because “everyone” now “buys-in” to what it takes to win.

With captain and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp expected to miss the meeting with Scott Parker’s second placed side, Heckingbottom was asked if he regretted allowing the likes of Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke and Luke Freeman to leave Bramall Lane on loan.

Sheffield United allowed Lys Mousset (right) to depart on loan in January: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

“Do you know what? It’s actually helped us to win, 100 percent,” he replied. “Sometimes, it’s more important who leaves than who stays.”

Although the professionalism of Burke and Freeman has never been questioned, Mousset is known to have frustrated coaching staff with his lifestyle choices away from the pitch. Despite being a popular member of the dressing room, the Frenchman’s career in South Yorkshire has been overshadowed by issues away from the game, with Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder also expressing concerns about his focus.

After joining Serie A strugglers Salernitana three months ago, Mousset missed their recent defeat by Torino after suffering a sprain during a substitute appearance against Juventus.

“You have to buy in what it takes to win, everyone does,” Heckingbottom said as United prepare for the match in sixth. “And I was pleased I was backed to do it (reorganise) by the board.”