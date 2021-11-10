As The Star highlights today, the similarities between how Brewster’s career at Bramall Lane has unfolded and Dominic Solanke’s experiences immediately after swapping Anfield for AFC Bournemouth are compelling.

The 24-year-old’s capabilities were also questioned when he struggled to quickly adjust to life outside of Anfield. But now, with only Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic netting more in the Championship this season, Solanke now appears destined for a return to the Premier League - either with Scott Parker’s team or one of the top-flight clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

James Shield, our United writer, traces the journeys Brewster and Solanke have taken after being sold by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Rhian Brewster, now of Sheffield United, also played for Chelsea and Liverpool

THE FORMER CLUBS: As well as working together under Klopp, Brewster and Solanke both started their footballing development with Chelsea before heading north.

THE FEES: Brewster cost £23.5m, becoming the most expensive player in United’s history, when he arrived 13 months ago. Solanke left Liverpool in January 2019, with Bournemouth initially paying £17m, although that fee has risen to around £24m.

THE DEALS: Liverpool inserted buy-back and sell-on clauses into the deals which took Brewster and Solanke to Bramall Lane and the Vitality Stadium respectively. Because both buying clubs were in the top-flight at the time, promotion bonuses were negotiated.

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth also played for Chelsea and Liverpool

THE MANAGERS: Chris Wilder, who was since being replaced by Slavisa Jokanovic, urged United to acquire Brewster. Solanke was recruited by Eddie Howe. But it was not until he departed following their relegation back to the EFL that he began to flourish.