Because having also struggled to justify his reputation after leaving Anfield, Dominic Solanke now looks like spearheading AFC Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League. Providing he remains at the Vitality Stadium during the January transfer window, as a number of top-flight clubs reportedly consider bids after watching the 24-year-old score 14 goals in only 18 appearances this season. Newcastle, where Scott Parker’s predecessor Eddie Howe recently took charge, has inevitably been mooted as a possible destination although this seems improbable given the vast resources at the disposal of their new owners.

As he prepares to watch his England under-21 colleagues in action against the Czech Republic tomorrow, before returning from suspension when they visit Georgia next week, Brewster has spoken about using the international break to build upon his achievements at Blackburn Rovers last weekend. One of the few - maybe even the only - member of Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad to emerge from the match with any credit, the previously misfiring striker scored his first league goal since waving goodbye to the former European champions before watching United concede three without reply. It was some goal too, with Brewster tracking the flight of Billy Sharp’s cross before adjusting his body position to make a clean connection on the ball and then smashing it home on the volley. Anyone inside the stadium unaware of his backstory would not have guessed he had previously gone 34 games without finding the back of the net, so confident and clinical was the finish.

“It’s been tough,” Brewster admitted afterwards, acknowledging the shine had been taken off his big moment by the final result. “But hopefully that’s going to be just one of many for me here at United.”

For most of the past 13 months, Brewster has listened to people questioning the wisdom of their decision to spend £23.5m acquiring his services. Jurgen Klopp was convinced, describing him as a “fantastic player” and a “natural born goalscorer” even when things began to go south. But as the matches went by and the drought continued, with Jokanovic eventually taking a decision to shift Brewster onto the flanks, it was becoming increasingly difficult to disagree with those who felt the German had tricked United into paying what is still their record transfer fee for someone worth a fraction of the price. Until that strike at Ewood Park suggested Klopp wasn’t talking nonsense after all. Brewster really does, although he has yet to show it on a consistent basis, possess the quality required to warrant his price tag.

The similarities between Brewster’s career trajectory and the one Solanke’s had been on until the middle of last term are as striking as the effort the United youngster produced at Ewood Park.

Formner Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is congratulated on his goal for Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Like his former team mate in the North-West, Solanke was purchased by Bournemouth from Liverpool. He was also bought for a huge sum, with officials on the south coast agreeing to a deal which is so far believed to have seen them part company with around £24m.

The narrative surrounding Solanke’s arrival in Dorset echoed the one which followed Brewster to Yorkshire too, with supporters of Howe’s then employers being told he was the guy who could help take them to a different level. He did as, just like United would seven months ago, Bournemouth surrendered their PL status a season-and-a-half after Solanke joined.

Howe, who left his position following their slide into the Championship, never wavered in his belief that Solanke would make the grade. Speaking after seeing the ex-Chelsea academy product break his league duck at the 39th time of asking - Brewster’s breakthrough moment came in his 35th outing for United - Howe provided an insight into some of the challenges Solanke had faced before netting twice against Leicester City, explaining why patience can be a virtue when it comes to nurturing talent.

Rhian Brewster is in the England under-21 squad which faces the Czech Republic and Georgia: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Sometimes you’ve got to remember very young players make very big moves and moving area and all the things that come with a transfer,” he told journalists. “Sometimes it takes players longer to settle at a new club than others.”

“But Dom is an outstanding player,” Howe continued, “I’ve maintained that from day one and he’ll only continue to get better.”

Howe’s comment about Solanke’s future proved to be extremely prescient, with Bournemouth bracing themselves for a flurry of interest following the Christmas period.

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, in a cautionary tale for United as they attempt to harness Brewster’s undoubted skills, the brace Solanke claimed against City did not open the floodgates. Yes, he was on target again three games later as Everton were dispatched 3-1 at Goodison Park. But the flurry Bournemouth were hoping for did not materialise, with Solanke netting only twice more in 12 outings. It was another two goal salvo, this time against Reading 12 months ago, which proved the catalyst for his resurgence.

Solanke has been on target 25 times since then, including when United lost to Bournemouth in controversial circumstances on October 2nd.

Jokanovic, who inherited the problem of rebuilding Brewster’s confidence when he replaced Chris Wilder at the helm in May, has also never doubted that the Londoner boasts the attributes required to succeed. Indeed, before the trip to Lancashire, he reiterated his conviction Brewster is “one of England’s best” up-and-coming footballers.

Although Brewster might not yet have done enough to lead United’s attack, after being shifted into a deeper lying role by the Serb, Solanke’s experiences suggest it would be a mistake to reach a definitive verdict on his talents just yet.