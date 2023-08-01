The 24-year-old’s arrival will end Paul Heckingbottom’s search for reinforcements on the left side of his defence, after Jack O’Connell’s tragic retirement and the departure of loanee Ciaran Clark earlier this summer. Defender Trusty arrived at Arsenal in early 2022 from their sister club Colorado Rapids but spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, winning their player of the year award.
He is also a senior USA international and has long held an ambition of playing in the Premier League - which looks set to be realised with United, with his move from the Emirates set to be announced soon.
John Eustace, who worked with Trusty at St. Andrew’s last season, said earlier this season that the defender was returning to Arsenal “as a Premier League player” and his comments, in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, give Unitedites an insight into what they can expect from the man set to become their fourth summer signing.
“He is very robust, he is an athlete, very fit, a top professional,” Eustace said. “He has come over from the States and he is just living football. He has got no distractions. He goes home, watches football, comes back, plays football, eats the right stuff. He is a true professional.
“I would love to keep him. I am sure there is a chance, definitely – but it’s out of my control. All I can say is I would love to keep him at the football club and I think all the fans would love to see him stay at the football club as well. When we want to build those are the kind of characters we want here so he would be top of my list.”