Sheffield United fans have been told what to expect from “top professional” Auston Trusty when the American’s impending move to Bramall Lane is finalised.

The 24-year-old’s arrival will end Paul Heckingbottom’s search for reinforcements on the left side of his defence, after Jack O’Connell’s tragic retirement and the departure of loanee Ciaran Clark earlier this summer. Defender Trusty arrived at Arsenal in early 2022 from their sister club Colorado Rapids but spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, winning their player of the year award.

He is also a senior USA international and has long held an ambition of playing in the Premier League - which looks set to be realised with United, with his move from the Emirates set to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Eustace, who worked with Trusty at St. Andrew’s last season, said earlier this season that the defender was returning to Arsenal “as a Premier League player” and his comments, in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, give Unitedites an insight into what they can expect from the man set to become their fourth summer signing.

“He is very robust, he is an athlete, very fit, a top professional,” Eustace said. “He has come over from the States and he is just living football. He has got no distractions. He goes home, watches football, comes back, plays football, eats the right stuff. He is a true professional.