Sheffield United teammates' emotional Gordon Cowans messages after Aston Villa legend's sad health update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two former Sheffield United teammates have sent their best wishes to former Blade Gordon Cowans after his battle with dementia took a sad turn. The classy midfielder, known by his nickname Sid, spent half a season at Bramall Lane after turning 37 but impressed fans and fellow players alike with his ability and attitude.
United only lost two of the league games Cowans featured in that season before he left in the summer of 1996 for Bradford City, winding down an illustrious career that saw him win the English title and European Cup with Aston Villa with a spell at Burnley before returning to Villa Park as a coach.
Only 65 years of age, Cowans is now in a nursing home after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia back in 2020. Villa fan and former player Stan Collymore shared an emotional tribute to Cowans after the latest update about his health, with ex-Blade Kevin Gage - who also played alongside Cowans in the midlands, posting on Twitter: "Love the man to bits. Played the best football of my career alongside him in midfield and learnt so much. Some great times, on and off the pitch! A true [Villa] legend."
Those sentiments were shared by ex-Blades goalkeeper Alan Kelly, who said: "I had the honour of being Sid Cowans' teammate at United under Howard Kendall - as a footballer, he was sublime, one of the great passers of the ball. As a teammate and human being he was humble, funny and cared for others around him. Take care Sid, and know we all love you."
Blades fan Andy Butler added: "Such a shame, Sid was one of the finest midfielders of his generation and was criminally overlooked when he moved to Italy. SUFC were very lucky to have him for a few months, what an absolutely fantastic baller ... God bless him."
Brian Wise added: "That’s so so sad. I got to know him as he always came in the bar I ran in Derby for a meal with the other Derby County players. A lovely, genuine guy and a great player. Great player for the Blades too," while Andrew Mitchell said: [He] came to Sheffield United at the end of his career and is still one of the best midfielders I've seen at the Lane."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.