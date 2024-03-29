Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has warned his Sheffield United players that they must improve their recent disastrous Bramall Lane form if they are to have any chance of surviving in the Premier League this season. The Blades' last home game was a 6-0 hammering by Arsenal, which saw them become the first side in the top four tiers of English football to concede five or more goals in four successive matches on home soil.

Wilder's men are back at Bramall Lane this weekend to face Fulham, having seen Nottingham Forest's points deduction over the international break change the relegation scrap once again. The Blades are now eight points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton - effectively nine because of their poor goal difference - with 10 games of the season in which to pull off the greatest of all escapes.

Despite accepting the size of the challenge facing him and his players Wilder has not yet thrown in the towel - but admits that much rests on their remaining home fixtures, starting with the visit of Marco Silva's side. "If we continue the way we have done over the last four or five games at home then we have no chance," Wilder said. "We have to be defensively tighter with a shape about the team, not giving away anything cheaply. It is something we as staff have addressed.

"Away form is huge, but at home is where the bulk of your points are picked up and we've got to give the fans something. We have let the supporters down more than ourselves, so it is about giving them something to shout about now. The manner of the goals is something we've got to get a grip on."

There was some optimism to come out of a much-improved display away at Bournemouth last time out, which saw United minutes away from what would have been a huge victory before a stoppage-time equaliser saw them head into the international break with just a point to show for their efforts.

"We're coming off the back of a decent performance and result," Wilder added, "so hopefully the spirit and desire is there because the prize at stake is still in front of us. It's still something we believe we can achieve. We're going to have to have positive results from the last 10 games to give ourselves any sort of opportunity. From a tactical point of view how do we go about it? From a physical and mentality point of view, how do we go about it as well?