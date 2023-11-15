What happened to the Sheffield United team that faced AFC Bournemouth on their Premier League return
When Sheffield United return to action next week, memories of a special day against their opponents will be rekindled
Sheffield United take on AFC Bournemouth when domestic football kicks off again after a pause in play for the latest international snorefest and Blades fans' minds might wander back to a special moment in recent history against the same opponents.
United had just been promoted back to the top flight under Chris Wilder and not a lot was expected of them on their Premier League return after a gap of 12 years. So it came as no surprise to most when they found themselves a goal down at the Vitality Stadium after a 62nd minute goal from Chris Mepham.
United had been in the game but even against a team who weren't seen as one of the big guns, it was a noticable step up in quality from what they had been used to - especially those who had come through from League One.
However, with just a couple of minutes remaining Billy Sharp came off the bench to scramble home an equaliser and spark wild scenes in the away end.
"There were a lot of ricochets and bobbles around the goal and up steps Mr Sheffield United," said Wilder. "I am delighted for him and everyone else at the club."
While a draw at Bournemouth might not have seemed like much but it did offer an early confidence boost for the Blades and they would go on to have an incredible season where at one point they were challenging for European places. Had a global pandemic not hit, then who knows how things would have turned out but a ninth-placed finish wasn't too bad at all.
Here's the team from that day and what's happened to them since...